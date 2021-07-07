checkAd

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A copy of the earnings release and presentation slides will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available through the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations.Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website until Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary, AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 19 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

Radius Global Infrastructure Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 11, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.06.21
Radius Global Infrastructure Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten