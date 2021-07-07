AXIS Re Appoints AXIS Insurance’s Lopiccolo to Drive Global Broker Engagement

In this newly-created role, Mr. LoPiccolo will be responsible for enhancing relationships with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers across all lines of business, and building out others. He will also be responsible for working collectively with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers to develop new business opportunities and collaborate on solutions. AXIS Re Strategic Partners, launched in 2018, is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers.

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as Strategic Account Executive, Global Brokers for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re Strategic Partners. Mr. LoPiccolo joins the Reinsurance team after having served as Head of US Digital Distribution within the Company’s Insurance segment. He will continue to be based in New York and will report to Jason Busti, AXIS Re President of North America and Head of AXIS Re Strategic Partners.

“Matt has a strong track record of building and growing broker and client relationships, as well as the perspective of having worked on the broker side of the business,” said Mr. Busti. “His promotion also speaks to the Company’s One AXIS philosophy and the priority that we place on creating career mobility and growth opportunities for our talent. Matt will be a fantastic addition to AXIS Re.”

Mr. LoPiccolo has more than 24 years of industry experience across the broking and insurance sectors. He joined AXIS Insurance in 2016, holding roles such as Head of US Distribution for the Professional Lines Division and Head of US Digital Distribution. Prior to AXIS, Mr LoPiccolo held various roles at AIG within its sales and marketing and distribution divisions. He began his career at Marsh & McLennan.

Mr. LoPiccolo’s appointment is effective July 6.

