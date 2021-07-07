checkAd

AXIS Re Appoints AXIS Insurance’s Lopiccolo to Drive Global Broker Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as Strategic Account Executive, Global Brokers for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re Strategic Partners. Mr. LoPiccolo joins the Reinsurance team after having served as Head of US Digital Distribution within the Company’s Insurance segment. He will continue to be based in New York and will report to Jason Busti, AXIS Re President of North America and Head of AXIS Re Strategic Partners.

In this newly-created role, Mr. LoPiccolo will be responsible for enhancing relationships with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers across all lines of business, and building out others. He will also be responsible for working collectively with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers to develop new business opportunities and collaborate on solutions. AXIS Re Strategic Partners, launched in 2018, is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers.

“Matt has a strong track record of building and growing broker and client relationships, as well as the perspective of having worked on the broker side of the business,” said Mr. Busti. “His promotion also speaks to the Company’s One AXIS philosophy and the priority that we place on creating career mobility and growth opportunities for our talent. Matt will be a fantastic addition to AXIS Re.”

Mr. LoPiccolo has more than 24 years of industry experience across the broking and insurance sectors. He joined AXIS Insurance in 2016, holding roles such as Head of US Distribution for the Professional Lines Division and Head of US Digital Distribution. Prior to AXIS, Mr LoPiccolo held various roles at AIG within its sales and marketing and distribution divisions. He began his career at Marsh & McLennan.

Mr. LoPiccolo’s appointment is effective July 6.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIS Re Appoints AXIS Insurance’s Lopiccolo to Drive Global Broker Engagement AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as Strategic Account Executive, Global Brokers for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
01.07.21
21.06.21