Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates

Chairman and CEO Anthony P. Mack commented, “Our goal following our IPO was to become a clinical stage company as quickly as possible while preserving our cash and utilizing grants to fund product development efforts where appropriate. To date, I believe we have made solid progress towards these goals. We are making refinements to some formulations which we believe will improve manufacturability, and possibly extend patent life. We are also evaluating additional indications for our unique delivery technologies. Finally, we plan to begin initial Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") enabling studies shortly on several of our existing programs and recently submitted a pre-IND briefing document to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for MMS019, our intranasal molecular masking spray.”

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VRPX), today is providing a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates following the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) in mid-February of 2021.

Epoladerm

Epoladerm is Virpax’s metered-dose diclofenac spray film product candidate that is currently being evaluated for two indications, acute musculoskeletal pain and chronic osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OSF200). The Company will begin a series of IND enabling toxicity studies which are expected to take from eight months to one year to complete. Upon successful completion of these studies, the Company intends to submit an IND application to the FDA, including a trial design for a Phase I study.

For the chronic osteoarthritis pain of the knee indication, Virpax is planning to conduct a Phase I study to evaluate the relative bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, and safety of its product candidate, OSF200, compared with Pennsaid topical solution. No date for trial initiation or timeline has been determined for OSF200 at this time.

Probudur

Probudur is Virpax’s injectable bupivacaine liposomal hydrogel for postoperative pain management, which we believe to have improved onset and extended duration of action compared to existing treatment options. Charles River Laboratories has been engaged to perform seven preclinical animal studies during the second half of 2021, including method, dosage, and toxicity as part of the required FDA enabling trials for an IND for Probudur. However, the Company has elected to strategically delay these trials in order to enhance the formulation of Probudur to increase stability for manufacturing purposes and to possibly extend the lifetime of a relevant patent.