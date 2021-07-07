checkAd

 It’s an Anime Explosion of Content as Funimation Is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the Funimation app, the premiere destination streaming service for anime, will soon be available on VIZIO’s SmartCast platform. Soon millions of viewers across America can join the Funimation fan community and enjoy more than 13,000 hours of anime episodes, movies, extras, and top trending shows from Japan like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan, all on-demand, either subtitled and/or dubbed.

The streaming service also includes fan-favorites and anime classics like Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and One Piece. Funimation just launched its hot summer season, with more than 20 new and returning series as well as the global smash hit, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which arrived on the service last month after being in theaters this Spring.

Now fans can enjoy a true cinematic experience thanks to VIZIO’s incredible picture quality and top-of-the-line sound experience. VIZIO TVs display the deepest blacks and highest peak brightness in their class thanks to an unbeatable 4K HDR picture in the V-Series models, with Quantum Color technology across the M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X TVs and with the latest TV collection, Funimation is just a voice command away with the VIZIO Voice remote.

A cinematic experience is not only about picture quality, but also immersive audio. By pairing a VIZIO SmartCast TV with one of VIZIO’s award-winning sound bars, Funimation fans will not only see every detail, but can experience a fully immersive, room-shaking Dolby Atmos and DTS:X floor to ceiling sound.

“VIZIO is committed to delivering the best content possible for audiences of every genre,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “We’re excited to bring Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.”

“Our partnership with VIZIO now completes Funimation’s availability on all major distribution platforms and truly lets us be where every fan is,” said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Funimation Global Group. “Whether or not it’s text-to-speech navigation, search capabilities or curated recommendations, the custom-built Funimation user experience for anime fans on VIZIO will be amazing.”

