checkAd

Hayward Holdings 50% of Pool Owners Are Worried About a Chlorine Shortage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the results of its “Pool Trends” survey. Conducted by Prodege LLC, the survey polled 500 U.S. pool owners or homeowners considering a pool (“intenders”) over the age of 25 to understand their preferences, concerns and potential remodel plans.

The survey, which was conducted after a fire caused by Hurricane Laura burned down a large chlorine plant in Westlake, La. resulting in a nationwide chlorine shortage, shows that 76% of survey respondents who own a pool sanitize with chlorine. Half (50%) of survey respondents say they are “somewhat” to “very” worried about a chlorine shortage. More than 60% of respondents called investigating alternative sanitization techniques a priority (46%) or high priority (16%).

“This survey reinforces what we’re hearing from pool installers and owners: people are concerned about shortages of chlorine and want to investigate other options for cleaning their pools,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. “The shortage is not the only factor driving conversion from traditional chlorine. Our pool owners are attracted to the gentler and more comfortable swimming experience alternative sanitization systems can provide.”

42% of survey respondents who own a pool say they plan to remodel, while 35% say they are “on the fence.” One quarter say they will install a salt chlorine generator, which are currently used by just under 20% of pool owners in the survey.

“We are seeing evidence of a serious shift away from traditional chlorination systems to alternatives such as salt chlorine generators, which turn salt into chlorine, or products that use an advanced oxidation process and require less chlorine, like Hydrapure,” said Holleran. “This shift has big implications for the industry, considering the 25 million pools worldwide.”

Survey Uncovers Chlorine Misperceptions

The Hayward Pool Trends survey found that 42% of respondents say they feel chlorine is more effective than other sanitization options.

“In fact, salt chlorination is as effective, if not more effective than other forms of chlorine due to potency and consistency of delivery,” said Stuart Baker, Hayward’s Vice President of Business Development. “It is also more convenient.”

Additionally, 24% say they aren’t aware of other sanitization options. Other alternative sanitization technologies include ultraviolet (UV), Ozone (O3) or hydroxyl radicals (AOP), which are not designed to replace chlorine, but rather supplement existing chlorination systems. Adding one or all of these technologies provides cleaner water while reducing the amount of chlorine needed to properly sanitize the pool.

“We’ll continue to educate the pool industry that great alternatives to traditional chlorine exist that are cost-effective, work extremely well, and can provide a better swimming experience overall,” concluded Holleran.

Survey Methodology

The survey of 500 U.S. respondents age 25+ who either own a pool or are a homeowner considering one was fielded June 9-16, 2021 with a margin of error of +/-5% points at the 99% confidence level.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin CAT Controllers, HCP Pumps and Saline C Series.

Hayward Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hayward Holdings 50% of Pool Owners Are Worried About a Chlorine Shortage Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the results of its “Pool Trends” survey. Conducted by Prodege LLC, the survey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21