checkAd

Cartier Iron Announces Closing of Marketed Private Placement of Units & Flow-Through Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:01  |  21   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE:CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced fully marketed private placement offering (the “Offering”) (see press releases dated June 14, 2021 and June 17, 2021) with Cormark Securities Inc. (“Cormark”) acting as the agent. Under the Offering, which includes the exercise in full of the option granted to Cormark, the Company issued: (i) 19,166,667 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,725,000.03, and (ii) 28,750,000 flow-through units of the Company (the “Flow-Through Units”, collectively with the Units, the “Offered Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of $3,450,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share (a “Flow-Through Share”) and one Warrant, each of which qualifies as a “flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.14 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for exploration expenditures and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Units will be used on exploration expenses as permitted under the Income Tax Act (Canada) to qualify as “Canadian exploration expenses”.

Additionally, the Company would like to again welcome as a new Company shareholder Peter Marrone, the founder and Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold Inc., who has known Dr. Bill Pearson, P. Geo., Chief Technical Advisor for Cartier, since 2006.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec, and a potentially significant gold property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec. The Big Easy gold property is located in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland.

Please visit Cartier Iron's website at www.cartieriron.com.

For further information please contact:    
     
Thomas G. Larsen   Jorge Estepa
Chief Executive Officer   Vice-President
(416) 360-8006   (416) 360-8006


The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking statements”. 

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffc200a8-d187-476c-9faf- ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cartier Iron Announces Closing of Marketed Private Placement of Units & Flow-Through Units THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES (In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated) TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE:CFE) (“Cartier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus