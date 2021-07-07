checkAd

Tecogen Files Provisional Patent for New Hybrid Drive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

WALTHAM, MA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application entitled “High Efficiency Hybrid Engine-Driven Variable Frequency Drive.”  The application describes a novel system for seamlessly blending multiple power sources in any combination through a single inverter. The system will allow building owners to energize loads such as a chiller plant from an engine generator system, the existing electric utility, and/or solar and battery storage.

“We developed the hybrid drive concept to enable sales to two key market segments, including the air-cooled chiller market which is substantially larger than the water-cooled chiller market in our size range and is not currently addressed by our Tecochill chillers, and an expanded edge-of-grid solution, blending the most appropriate energy source based on system operators’ preferences regarding cost, efficiency, and environmental impacts,” noted Robert Panora, President and Chief Operating Officer at Tecogen. 

The hybrid drive based air-cooled chiller will allow customers to obtain maximum savings while having the added benefit of resiliency from multiple power sources. As the world moves towards a zero-carbon future many utilities are incentivizing microgrid and edge-of-grid solutions to shed load during peak times. Tecogen is already a recognized leader in microgrids, and the hybrid drive will allow customers with grid connections to seamlessly shed excess load on request and receive payments from utilities for doing so.

The hybrid drive would also allow many renewable sources such as rooftop solar systems to be used in a grid outage. In many cases these systems are not set up to run off-grid, but the hybrid drive would enable islanding from the grid as well as blending other energy sources as appropriate with no loss in efficiency. The system contemplates drawing from renewable sources when advantageous, including accessing solar and wind power in lieu of the engine as appropriate to achieve an optimal mix of affordable and clean power.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tecogen Files Provisional Patent for New Hybrid Drive WALTHAM, MA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the filing of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus