Tecogen Files Provisional Patent for New Hybrid Drive

WALTHAM, MA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application entitled “High Efficiency Hybrid Engine-Driven Variable Frequency Drive.” The application describes a novel system for seamlessly blending multiple power sources in any combination through a single inverter. The system will allow building owners to energize loads such as a chiller plant from an engine generator system, the existing electric utility, and/or solar and battery storage.



“We developed the hybrid drive concept to enable sales to two key market segments, including the air-cooled chiller market which is substantially larger than the water-cooled chiller market in our size range and is not currently addressed by our Tecochill chillers, and an expanded edge-of-grid solution, blending the most appropriate energy source based on system operators’ preferences regarding cost, efficiency, and environmental impacts,” noted Robert Panora, President and Chief Operating Officer at Tecogen.

The hybrid drive based air-cooled chiller will allow customers to obtain maximum savings while having the added benefit of resiliency from multiple power sources. As the world moves towards a zero-carbon future many utilities are incentivizing microgrid and edge-of-grid solutions to shed load during peak times. Tecogen is already a recognized leader in microgrids, and the hybrid drive will allow customers with grid connections to seamlessly shed excess load on request and receive payments from utilities for doing so.

The hybrid drive would also allow many renewable sources such as rooftop solar systems to be used in a grid outage. In many cases these systems are not set up to run off-grid, but the hybrid drive would enable islanding from the grid as well as blending other energy sources as appropriate with no loss in efficiency. The system contemplates drawing from renewable sources when advantageous, including accessing solar and wind power in lieu of the engine as appropriate to achieve an optimal mix of affordable and clean power.