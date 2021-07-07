checkAd

Capital Power to release second quarter 2021 financial results and hold analyst conference call on July 30

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its second quarter 2021 results before the markets open on July 30, 2021. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

  • (800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)
  • Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:        
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com 

 Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com




