Aurcana Provides Initial Assay Results and a Restart Progress Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide the results of the first assays after accessing the Virginius Vein on the 1800 level as well an update on progress towards first production.



INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS