Aurcana Provides Initial Assay Results and a Restart Progress Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide the
results of the first assays after accessing the Virginius Vein on the 1800 level as well an update on progress towards first production.
INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS
The initial samples of the Virginius Vein intersection on the 1800 level assayed 38.611 ounces per ton (opt) (1,323.8 g/t) of silver equivalent1 over a vein width of 2.5 feet, including 85.782 opt (2,941.1 g/t) of silver equivalent1 over 0.6 feet (see below Table 1 and Figure 1 for details). These results compare favorably with the reserve grade in this location of 24.7 opt (846.8 g/t) silver equivalent1 over 1.4 feet as reported in the 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Assay Details
|Table 1
|
Width
(ft)
|
Ag
(opt)
|
Au
(opt)
|
Pb
(%)
|
Zn
(%)
|
Ag Eq1
(opt)
|Sample 1
|2.5
|23.100
|0.014
|11.900
|2.360
|34.937
|Sample 2
|2.5
|15.400
|0.018
|3.780
|5.380
|24.669
|Sample 3*
|2.5
|27.600
|0.020
|14.500
|17.000
|56.227
|Average
|2.5
|22.033
|0.017
|10.060
|8.247
|38.611
|*Including
|0.6
|54.6
|0.018
|22.800
|13.700
|85.782
