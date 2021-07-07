Pure Extracts Provides Corporate Update

Now that summer is here and the emergency health measures in Canada are moving towards a return to normalcy, we are enjoying continued business momentum and an increase in activity throughout every aspect of our enterprise operations. Recent events since our last update, combined with the ongoing positive energy we are experiencing led us to conclude a timely update would prove of interest to our growing base of partners, stakeholders and shareholders alike.

Market Awareness and Revenues

We are extremely pleased to advise that after an extensive period of regulatory adjustment, we have successfully achieved national consumer recognition for our Pure Pulls product brand at awareness levels better than what we experienced during the historically successful origins of the Company. With the onset of summer activities, less stringent health conditions and unleashing of pent-up demand for social and cultural events, we are confident that our expanded product lineup will quickly translate into increased visibility and sales. With revenues accruing as of our late spring commercial launch, the Company forecasts month-over-month growth as we continue to build momentum throughout the summer months and beyond.

Product Updates

Recent updates to our Pure Pulls product mix include production of innovative 1-gram, full spectrum oil (FSO), vape cartridges to meet a growing trend towards larger cartridges. These cartridges offer a selection of some of the Company’s 30+ proprietary cannabis FSO formulations including Super Lemon Haze, Grand Daddy Purple and GSC.

Pure Extracts timely strategic move into the edibles market has also led to several outstanding opportunities led by our Pure Chews brand lineup. This includes increased interest and visibility derived from our recent licensing agreement with U.S.-based Taste-T LLC, manufacturers of the Fireball gummie brand which is generally recognized on both sides of the border as the most visible brand in the sector. With the commissioning of the proprietary manufacturing equipment supplied by Taste-T LLC, including its innovative blister packaging, Pure Chews have a consistent manufacturing process offering superior product characteristics and scalable production efficiencies.