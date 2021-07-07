checkAd

Sage report reveals opportunity for HR leaders to make a greater business impact

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Though 90% of C-suite leaders believe HR technology has been vital, 62% of HR leaders admit to being unable to use People analytics to support business decisions

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today released “HR in the moment: Impact through insights,” the second report in a series looking at the changing role of HR and People teams in organizations.

Through interviews with more than 500 global HR leaders, business executives and employees in Canada, the UK, US, and Australia, Sage explored the alignment between HR and business priorities, and the role of People analytics and technology in this process.

Sage’s research reveals key opportunities for HR leaders:

  • Although 81% of C-suite executives believe HR’s priorities are aligned to the overall business, 59% say HR is not playing a leading role.
  • While 94% of business leaders have access to some form of People data from HR, 68% are not fully reliant on them.
  • 90% of C-suite leaders say HR technology has been vital in supporting business priorities, and 81% say they would not be able to operate effectively without it during the pandemic.

Research findings: Alignment of HR with the business

Overall, HR leaders and the C-suite are aligned – both agree that financial performance is the top priority for business, followed closely by leadership, business operations, and digital transformation. However, Sage also found that HR leaders appear to be playing more of an execution role, rather than a leadership role – even in areas where they would traditionally be expected to lead.

For example, more than half of the C-suite say that HR is not playing a leading role in operational excellence (62%), skilling and upskilling (55%) or company culture (54%). Moreover, HR and People leaders recognize their own lack of leadership in these critically important areas: 65% of HR leaders do not feel that they are playing a leading role in operational excellence; 52% say they are not playing a leading role in skilling and upskilling; and 53% say the same for company culture.

Creating impact through insights

HR leaders are in a unique position to improve an organization’s strategic decision making by sharing valuable People data – if they have the right systems in place. Sage found that while 94% of C-suite executives are currently receiving People data, 38% are not fully satisfied with HR’s ability to provide insights and recommendations based on that data, and 68% of C-suite leaders are not heavily reliant on HR data as a result.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage report reveals opportunity for HR leaders to make a greater business impact Though 90% of C-suite leaders believe HR technology has been vital, 62% of HR leaders admit to being unable to use People analytics to support business decisionsTORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus