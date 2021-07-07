Sage report reveals opportunity for HR leaders to make a greater business impact

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today released “HR in the moment: Impact through insights,” the second report in a series looking at the changing role of HR and People teams in organizations.

Though 90% of C-suite leaders believe HR technology has been vital, 62% of HR leaders admit to being unable to use People analytics to support business decisions

Through interviews with more than 500 global HR leaders, business executives and employees in Canada, the UK, US, and Australia, Sage explored the alignment between HR and business priorities, and the role of People analytics and technology in this process.

Sage’s research reveals key opportunities for HR leaders:

Although 81% of C-suite executives believe HR’s priorities are aligned to the overall business, 59% say HR is not playing a leading role.

While 94% of business leaders have access to some form of People data from HR, 68% are not fully reliant on them.

90% of C-suite leaders say HR technology has been vital in supporting business priorities, and 81% say they would not be able to operate effectively without it during the pandemic.



Research findings: Alignment of HR with the business

Overall, HR leaders and the C-suite are aligned – both agree that financial performance is the top priority for business, followed closely by leadership, business operations, and digital transformation. However, Sage also found that HR leaders appear to be playing more of an execution role, rather than a leadership role – even in areas where they would traditionally be expected to lead.

For example, more than half of the C-suite say that HR is not playing a leading role in operational excellence (62%), skilling and upskilling (55%) or company culture (54%). Moreover, HR and People leaders recognize their own lack of leadership in these critically important areas: 65% of HR leaders do not feel that they are playing a leading role in operational excellence; 52% say they are not playing a leading role in skilling and upskilling; and 53% say the same for company culture.

Creating impact through insights

HR leaders are in a unique position to improve an organization’s strategic decision making by sharing valuable People data – if they have the right systems in place. Sage found that while 94% of C-suite executives are currently receiving People data, 38% are not fully satisfied with HR’s ability to provide insights and recommendations based on that data, and 68% of C-suite leaders are not heavily reliant on HR data as a result.