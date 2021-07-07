GetFeedback by Momentive Recognized as a Leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics by G2

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, announced its multichannel customer experience platform, GetFeedback , has been recognized as a leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics in the G2 Grid Reports for Summer 2021. GetFeedback has also been awarded the Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use badges for the enterprise market, and Best Estimated ROI badge for the mid-market.

Designed with the specific needs of CX leaders in mind, GetFeedback is an agile CX solution that delivers ease, speed, and efficiency that legacy, services-reliant providers cannot match. GetFeedback can be deployed in days, not months, allowing CX teams to quickly deliver better experiences at scale. With GetFeedback, an organization at any level of CX maturity can leverage AI-powered analytics to quickly uncover impactful insights and drive the right set of actions that create better customer experiences.

GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across all channels, ensuring a seamless experience for customers across touchpoints. Purpose-built for Salesforce and integrated across key systems, GetFeedback makes it simple for organizations to integrate CX insights and actions into the tools that teams already leverage to get their work done. GetFeedback’s inclusion as a leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics is a testament to the company’s focus on enterprise customers and its move upmarket.

“These recognitions from G2 solidify what we hear from customers every day,” said Craig Shull, general manager, GetFeedback. “Organizations want a CX solution that can be deployed quickly to drive actions immediately without having to hire a team of consultants. Legacy providers offer bloated solutions that aren’t intuitive and are effectively unusable for the average practitioner, which creates challenges that are further amplified in a world changing as quickly as ours. Customers can benefit from GetFeedback’s agility and insights from day one, providing incredibly fast time to value.”