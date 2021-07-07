checkAd

Monaker Group Announces Closing of HotPlay Acquisition with NASDAQ Approval for NextPlay Technologies Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021   

SUNRISE, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, is pleased to announce it has received NASDAQ approval for NextPlay Technologies listing and, that effective on June 30, 2021, closed the transactions previously contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement entered into between the company, HotPlay Enterprise Limited (“HotPlay”) and its stockholders, by issuing 52,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to the HotPlay stockholders in exchange for 100% of the outstanding capital shares of HotPlay (making HotPlay a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company). 

HotPlay Enterprise Limited is a provider of in-game, AI-powered advertising technology and online-to-offline couponing solutions that are also equipped with a hyper-local insertion capability.

Monaker plans to complete a name change to NextPlay Technologies shortly, and the company believes it is now in a position to grow by capitalizing on the synergies of our growing ecosystem of technology platforms that includes AI-powered AdTech, Digital Connected TV (with a reach to approximately 50 million end-users), travel, gaming, FinTech and cryptocurrency banking. The NextPlay ecosystem connects companies and brands to consumers across multiple interactive media channels, including Smart TVs, PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

“Our offerings are expected to feature high-margin AdTech and blockchain solutions capable of reaching global consumers through virtually all connected devices,” stated Monaker CEO, William Kerby.

HotPlay CEO Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut commented, “This transformative combination brings together HotPlay and Monaker’s recently acquired media and fintech platforms. This integration provides us with more refined and specific information about user demographics through the overlay of geographic information about their neighborhood and, in some cases, subscription choices and spending patterns. All these help us identify who should be served with which ads more accurately. We believe we are now able to make several game-changing moves to create tremendous synergies across our digital platforms and take advantage of the vast opportunities for growth and expansion we see ahead of us.”





