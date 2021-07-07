CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Looks to Round Off Its Advisory Board With Mr. Aaron Carpenter, CEO of Transact Payments Ltd. Malta

Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “With Mr. Carpenter’s legal knowledge and expertise on international matters within the payments and gaming industry, we couldn't be more excited to have Aaron join the team. Mr. Carpenter oversees all aspects of EEA licensable activity. Prior to joining Transact, Aaron was Chief Legal and Risk Officer at Wave Crest Holdings Limited, a Gibraltar EMI and US Program Manager. Aaron also spent a number of years as a legal and regulatory advisor to the payments and gaming sectors and held the position of Managing Director of Ramparts European Law Firm. Needless to say, we look forward to his expertise in the afore mentioned.”

Stated Aaron Carpenter, “I also look forward to another PODCAST discussion with the CyberloQ Team which will allow us to go into much greater detail on all things CyberloQ and the benefits within the payments industry.”

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/.

