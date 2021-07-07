Rover June Bookings and GBV Set Company Records

SEATTLE, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Place for Rover, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced key metrics for the month ended June 30, 2021.

Highest Single Month Gross Bookings Value of $ 57 M illion Reached New Bookings of ~99,000 June Gross Bookings Value Grew 36% vs. June 2019

“Rover's record-breaking June performance is encouraging during a year of significant growth for our business. New bookings performance is being driven by strength in our organic channels, supported by selective paid marketing. We believe the tailwinds of returning to travel, work, and pre-pandemic life behaviors are driving the business,” said Rover CEO, Aaron Easterly. “We are pleased with June’s performance and have seen the momentum continue into July, providing further confidence in our latest guidance.”

June 2021 Business Highlights:

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons for June 2021 are relative to June 2019, due to the irregularity in our 2020 business metrics caused by COVID.

Total bookings of ~421,000 compared to ~373,000. This was Rover’s largest booking month ever, surpassing the previous high of ~389,000 achieved in Aug 2019 by 8%.

New bookings of ~99,000, compared to ~71,000. This was Rover’s largest new customer month ever, surpassing the previous high of ~76,000 achieved in July 2019 by 31%.

GBV of $56.6 million, compared to $41.7 million. This was Rover’s largest GBV month ever, surpassing the previous high of $45.4 million achieved in May 2021 by 25%.

In June, GBV from customers acquired prior to 2020 was ~80% of the level that would have been expected if there had been no pandemic, up from ~70% in May.

Q2 2021 Business Highlights:

All comparisons are relative to Q2 2019, due to the irregularity in our 2020 business metrics caused by COVID.

Total bookings of ~1.08 million compared to ~1.05 million.

New bookings of ~228,000, compared to ~175,000.

GBV of $134.1 million, compared to $113.9 million.



June 2021 Regional Trends: