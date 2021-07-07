checkAd

Rover June Bookings and GBV Set Company Records

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021   

Highest Single Month Gross Bookings Value of $57 Million
Reached New Bookings of ~99,000
June Gross Bookings Value Grew 36% vs. June 2019

SEATTLE, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Place for Rover, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced key metrics for the month ended June 30, 2021.

“Rover's record-breaking June performance is encouraging during a year of significant growth for our business. New bookings performance is being driven by strength in our organic channels, supported by selective paid marketing. We believe the tailwinds of returning to travel, work, and pre-pandemic life behaviors are driving the business,” said Rover CEO, Aaron Easterly. “We are pleased with June’s performance and have seen the momentum continue into July, providing further confidence in our latest guidance.”

June 2021 Business Highlights:
Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons for June 2021 are relative to June 2019, due to the irregularity in our 2020 business metrics caused by COVID.

  • Total bookings of ~421,000 compared to ~373,000. This was Rover’s largest booking month ever, surpassing the previous high of ~389,000 achieved in Aug 2019 by 8%.
  • New bookings of ~99,000, compared to ~71,000. This was Rover’s largest new customer month ever, surpassing the previous high of ~76,000 achieved in July 2019 by 31%.
  • GBV of $56.6 million, compared to $41.7 million. This was Rover’s largest GBV month ever, surpassing the previous high of $45.4 million achieved in May 2021 by 25%.
  • In June, GBV from customers acquired prior to 2020 was ~80% of the level that would have been expected if there had been no pandemic, up from ~70% in May.

Q2 2021 Business Highlights:
All comparisons are relative to Q2 2019, due to the irregularity in our 2020 business metrics caused by COVID.

  • Total bookings of ~1.08 million compared to ~1.05 million.
  • New bookings of ~228,000, compared to ~175,000.
  • GBV of $134.1 million, compared to $113.9 million.

June 2021 Regional Trends:

  • For U.S. bookings, California increased 14%, Florida increased 5%, New York increased 22%, and Texas increased 12% month-over-month from May to June 2021. Historically, the seasonal trend has been a 1% average decrease during the same timeframe for these states. Rover expects the exact rate of recovery to continue to vary by locale.
  • International markets have been slower to recover and are pacing behind their historical levels. In June 2021, international markets represented 4% of total GBV, down from 6% in June 2019.
  • Canada led the recovery among international markets, with June GBV growing ~230% compared to January 2021, resulting in June 2021 GBV being up ~10% from June 2019 levels.
  • The United Kingdom, one of nine international markets for Rover, has seen a recent improvement in GBV levels, with June 2021 GBV growing ~560% compared to January 2021 GBV as domestic travel in the U.K. has increased, but was still down ~15% from June 2019 levels.
  • The rest of Europe has also seen a recent improvement in June 2021 GBV levels, growing ~380% compared to January 2021 GBV as restrictions for travel within the EU continue to vary, but are still down ~30% from June 2019 levels.
