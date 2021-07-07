Sage research reveals an opportunity for HR to make bigger business impact, with 90% of C-suite leaders saying HR technology has been vital

ATLANTA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today release the second in a series of research reports titled “HR in the moment.” Looking at the changing role of HR and People teams in organizations today, this edition looks more closely at how aligned HR is to business priorities and the role People analytics and technology play in this.

62% of HR leaders admit to not being able to use People analytics to spot trends and provide actionable insights to inform business-related decisions

Sage’s research shows that:

Alignment - Despite 81% of C-suite executives feeling HR’s priorities are aligned to that of the overall business, 59% said HR are not playing a leading role.

Insights - While 94% of business leaders have access to some form of People data from HR, 68% are not fully reliant on them.

Technology - 90% of C-suite leaders said HR technology has been vital in assisting business priorities, and 81% said they would not be able to operate effectively without them during the pandemic.



Research findings: Alignment of HR with the business

Overall, HR leaders and the C-suite are aligned. Both groups agree that financial performance is the top priority for the overall business, closely followed by a focus on leadership, business operations, and digital transformation.

However, Sage’s research shows C-suite observe that HR leaders appear to be taking on more of an execution role, rather than one of leadership – even in areas where they would traditionally be expected to lead.

For example, more than half of the C-suite say HR is not playing a leading role in operational excellence (62%), skilling and upskilling (55%) and company culture (54%). Remarkably, HR and People leaders agree with the C-suite about this – and recognize their own lack of leadership in these critically important areas. 65% of HR leaders do not feel they are playing a leading role in operational excellence; 52% say they are not playing a leading role in skilling and upskilling; and 53% say the same for company culture.

The challenge now is for HR to build on their increased influence achieved throughout the pandemic, by freeing up capacity within their teams to redirect their efforts into leadership and driving strategic business change.

Creating impact through insights

HR leaders are in a position to improve an organization’s strategic decision making by sharing valuable People data. Our findings reveal 94% of the C-suite are currently receiving People data from HR. However, this information is not turning into actionable insights. Furthermore, 60% of the C-suite are not using HR data to drive any kind of decision making, and 68% subsequently say they are not heavily reliant on it.