LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Veritas Capital Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Joseph F. Myer CFP, CPFA has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. Myer reported having served approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.

Based in Ashburn, Va., Myer has built a client-centric practice where he aspires to be part of his clients’ “Top 5,” along with their doctor, accountant, lawyer and spiritual guide. He works closely with a diverse client base of business owners, executives and retirees, starting every account with financial planning before shifting ongoing focus to wealth management and investment portfolios. He is joined by Teresa Gentry, director of client experience.

After spending the first two decades of his career at Wall Street firms, Myer chose to move to LPL and Gladstone to launch his new independent practice, Veritas Capital Management, LLC. “In Latin, veritas means ‘truth’ and that is our guiding light as advisors—to communicate with honesty, seek the truth and be guided by the truth,” Myer said.

As he embarks on a new chapter in his career, Myer looks forward to the freedom that comes with running an independent practice. “I want to have my own voice and be able to freely express my views, in terms of the market and economy, as well as with products and developments in my practice,” Myer said. “With this move, I am able to serve my clients as I see fit while leveraging the robust resources and innovative capabilities provided by LPL and the boutique service from my partners at Gladstone.”

Myer is already eying future expansion to his team. He joined Gladstone’s partner model, which supports growth through acquisition or building out the office by adding turnkey advisors to the practice. “We hope to find just the right fit to grow out the team—advisors who share our standards and would complement how we do business,” Myer said.

Outside of work, Myer is deeply committed to supporting his community through leadership and volunteer roles. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Clarke County Sanitary Authority and the finance council of his church, St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church. He is also a past president of the Clarke County Education Foundation and the Rotary Club of Frederick County, and also served as co-chairman of the United Way Day of Caring.

