Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Partners with Industry Leader Pepscan to Accelerate Peptide Discovery Program

"Pepscan is clearly a world leader in peptide discovery and lead optimization, and we are delighted to have taken the first step on this journey," commented Michael K. Schultz, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint. "In our diligence, the Pepscan team is technically and professionally the strongest we've had the pleasure to work with. We are particularly excited to see how their CLIPS™ innovative scaffold technology results in superior synthetic peptide candidates for us to develop."

Peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals have recently emerged as an exciting therapeutic and diagnostic platform in the areas of neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer, and other solid tumors. Pepscan's world-leading libraries of CLIPS™ (Chemical Linkage of Peptides onto Scaffolds) constrained peptides combined with its screening technologies and deep knowledge of the discovery process will result in optimal ligands which bind cancer-specific cellular targets with high affinity and selectivity. In post-discovery the candidates can be modified with Viewpoint's proprietary linker and chelator technology which is specific for the lead-212 therapeutic isotope and lead-203 imaging isotope. This allows Viewpoint's in-house scientists to optimize the pharmacokinetic "tuning" of the peptides to ensure high tumor uptake and reduced healthy organ uptake.