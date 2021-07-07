checkAd

VerifyMe Announces Closing of $106,260,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option, by Co-Sponsored SPAC - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 15:05  |  48   |   |   

SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry.ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," …

SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry.

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce that G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company being co-sponsored by the Company ("G3 VRM Acquisition"), commenced trading on NASDAQ under the symbol "GGGVU".

Foto: Accesswire

As co-sponsor, VerifyMe indirectly, through G3 VRM Holding LLC, owns approximately 9.95% of the outstanding shares G3 VRM Acquisition, which are subject to forfeiture upon certain conditions and restrictions on transfer.

The closing of its initial public offering of 10,626,000 units, including partial exercise of the over-allotment option, was at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGVU) is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on target businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry.The Company is sponsored by G3 VRM Holdings LLC, an affiliate of G2 Capital Advisors, LLC, a Massachusetts limited liability company that was founded in 2010 to provide financial advisory and investment banking services to middle-market companies leveraging deep industry sector specialization and capital markets expertise, and VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), a Nevada corporation and provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
VerifyMe Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VerifyMe Announces Closing of $106,260,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option, by Co-Sponsored SPAC - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry.ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Orosur Mining Inc Announces LOI for New Joint Venture, Brazil
Equity Holding Arctic Star Exploration Reports First Laboratory Results, Confirms Diamonds at the ...
AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.06.21