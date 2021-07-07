County of Fresno Switches to Rimini Street Support and Reinvests Annual Oracle Support Cost Savings in Growing Its Public Programs

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the County of Fresno in California has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database and Fusion Middleware software and PeopleSoft applications. The County’s Internal Services Department (ISD) had long considered replacing the support and maintenance for its Oracle suite of products as part of its continued focus to keep costs down and streamline IT operations. By switching to Rimini Street Support, the County of Fresno was able to liberate $800,000 of the County’s annual Oracle support costs. This enabled the department to reduce service rates charged to internal County stakeholders and increase funding for community-focused projects and critical support initiatives for its residents. In addition, the County of Fresno can now maximize the investment in its Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street without requiring costly, labor-intensive and low-value upgrades.

