County of Fresno Switches to Rimini Street Support and Reinvests Annual Oracle Support Cost Savings in Growing Its Public Programs

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the County of Fresno in California has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database and Fusion Middleware software and PeopleSoft applications. The County’s Internal Services Department (ISD) had long considered replacing the support and maintenance for its Oracle suite of products as part of its continued focus to keep costs down and streamline IT operations. By switching to Rimini Street Support, the County of Fresno was able to liberate $800,000 of the County’s annual Oracle support costs. This enabled the department to reduce service rates charged to internal County stakeholders and increase funding for community-focused projects and critical support initiatives for its residents. In addition, the County of Fresno can now maximize the investment in its Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street without requiring costly, labor-intensive and low-value upgrades.
Improved Enterprise Software Support Touches All Aspects of County Operations
Located in central California, the County of Fresno is home to nearly one million residents in 15 cities, including Fresno. With 1.88 million acres of farmland and over 300 different crops, Fresno County is the number one agricultural producing county in the U.S. and ships goods to 95 countries worldwide. The ISD supports the county’s myriad public-facing divisions and is constantly searching for cost optimizations it can pass along to the departments directly serving the community. The ISD’s Information Technology Division provides the core infrastructure support for all the county’s networking, programming, service desk and enterprise resource planning (ERP) needs. In addition, numerous divisions within the local government utilize Oracle Database and Fusion Middleware software and PeopleSoft applications for financial and HR functions to manage the billions of dollars of budget run through the system, which supports the county’s 8,000 employees. For years the County had tried to collaborate with Oracle to reduce its support costs, but these efforts proved unsuccessful. As a result, the County switched to Rimini Street Support and now receives faster response times and proactive guidance from the Company’s expert engineers. This, in turn, has freed up the County’s internal IT personnel to focus on more critical business initiatives.
