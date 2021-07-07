checkAd

Bank of Guam Creates SF-Based Unit TASI Bank

Bank of Guam today announced the creation of a new operating unit, TASI Bank, that will serve its mainland United States customer base from the same 404 Montgomery Street branch that has been operating here since 1983.

Dave Joves, President/TASI Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

David J. Joves, Bank of Guam (BOG) Senior Vice President/California Regional Manager, has been named Division President for TASI Bank. There will be no staff changes and the branch will continue to serve customers from the same location.

“This is an exciting day for all of us,” said Joves, a San Francisco native. “Over the years, we have successfully built the branch into one with more than $430 million in total assets while serving a diverse community of small and medium-sized businesses throughout Northern California.”

Bank of Guam, headquartered in Hagatna, Guam, was founded in 1972 by Jesus Sablan Leon Guerrero, a revered figure in the U.S. Trust Territory. Joaquin Cook currently serves as BOG’s President/CEO. “Our founder set out to create ‘the people’s bank’ that would represent the population of Guam and give us an actual ‘place at the table’ for our own financial future. That we have been able to maintain the culture and also expand to the mainland is a testament to his vision and the excellence of the service that we provide our customers,” he said.

TASI Bank, www.tasi.bank, will serve a wide-ranging customer base of companies in business sectors, including commercial real estate, franchised gasoline service stations, hospitality (hotels and motels), as well as independent retail and wholesale firms. In the past decade since Joves joined to lead the San Francisco operations, the Bank has grown from a total asset base of $35 million. Joves said TASI would also look at expansion opportunities along the West Coast, primarily in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

“As a Minority Deposit Institution (MDI), we provide SBA and other financial services to customers those larger, traditional banks often neglect,” said Joves, who joined the Bank a decade ago. “Our MDI status has served our customers well during the pandemic. We continued to have access to PPP funding while larger institutions no longer were able to participate.”

TASI Bank will provide a full suite of financial services at its branch with its digital banking options.

“What also distinguishes us is our commitment to finding ways to say ‘yes’ and to find lending and financing options for our customers,” Joves said. “Culturally and by training, our staff is oriented toward what we consider being ‘mavericks' in the financial services industry.

