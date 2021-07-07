CuriosityStream To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (833) 979-2849 or International at (236) 714-2925 and reference conference ID #7946326.