Department of Defense Recognizes Booz Allen with 2021 James S. Cogswell Award

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its Colorado Springs facility has been selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) as a 2021 recipient of the James S. Cogswell Award for outstanding industrial security achievement. This marks the second time Booz Allen has received this award, the most prestigious honor DCSA bestows to cleared industry.

Booz Allen's is one of only 40 facilities recognized by the DCSA this year out of more than 13,000 cleared facilities nationwide. Cogswell awardees are recognized for establishing and maintaining a security program that goes well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program (NISP) requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities to set high standards for security. Of the approximately 13,000 cleared contractors in the NISP, only the top 0.5% are annually selected to receive a Cogswell award.

“For more than 100 years we’ve built our business with a focus on security excellence, and it is an honor for Booz Allen to again be a Cogswell award recipient,” said Karen Dahut, executive vice president and Global Defense Group Lead at Booz Allen. “We remain dedicated to serving our aerospace and defense clients’ most complex, critical missions with the highest standards of trust and security.”

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

“We are proud to be recognized by DCSA for our industrial security excellence. This recognition reflects Booz Allen’s unwavering commitment to protecting our people, our technology and solutions, our nation, and our warfighters,” said Angela Wallace, senior vice president and lead for Booz Allen’s Advanced Programs.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 27,700 people globally, and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021​. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

