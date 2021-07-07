Principal to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com/investor .

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

You can access the Wednesday, July 28 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com/investor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.

Via telephone by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 866-427-0175 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 706-643-7701 (International callers) Access code: 7696420



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com/investor Telephone: 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 404-537-3406 (International callers) Access code: 7696420 The replay will be available until August 3, 2021



About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with more than 18,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 38 million customers2 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies3, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management4.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

