Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly

By modeling the impact on insurance of controlled burning and ecological thinning of overgrown forests, researchers at TNC and Willis Towers Watson were able to quantify insurance premium savings. In turn, these savings could be used to fund further investments in sustainable forest management.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have published an analysis that shows how ecological forest management, which reduces the risk of severe wildfires in fire-adapted forests, can be combined with insurance to reduce insurance costs significantly.

The report, Wildfire Resilience Insurance: Quantifying the Risk Reduction of Ecological Forestry with Insurance, finds the practice known as ecological forestry, which includes prescribed burns and the removal of smaller trees and other vegetation in overgrown forests (i.e., thinning), leads to decreases in total insurance premiums by 41% for homes and a range of decreases for commercial property while reducing the likelihood of extreme wildfires in these communities.

The report explores how the insurance savings from ecological forestry could be captured and applied to pay debt service on bonds, which would be issued to pay for ecological forest treatment. In this way, the insurance savings can contribute to funding or financing the ecological forest treatment, creating a “virtuous circle.”

For the first time, the project tested “parametric” insurance as applied to the intensity and acreage of wildfires, resulting in a reduction in both losses and premiums. Such a parametric product, which can provide instant access to funds to pay for costs not covered by indemnity insurance, would be new to the market and is an innovative way for insurers to cover fire risk.

The project used an ecological forest restoration project in the watershed of Placer County Water Agency in the Tahoe National Forest in northern California. The researchers found ecological forestry in the watershed reduced the risk of wildfire substantially for the 81,000 homes in and around the watershed, which in turn could reduce aggregate home insurance premiums by $21 million a year.

“For the first time we demonstrated insurance modeling and pricing can account for the severe wildfire risk reduction benefit of ecological forest treatment,” said Dave Jones, senior director of Environmental Risk, The Nature Conservancy, and former California insurance commissioner. “These widely supported forest treatment practices, prescribed burns and ecological thinning provide the triple benefit of improving forest health, decreasing the risk of catastrophic wildfires and providing a pathway to keep insurance available. Insurers’ models do not currently consider forest treatment, but now that we have shown it can be done, we expect insurers will begin doing so.”