ComEd Goats Take Break from Managing Vegetation to Cruise on the Chicago River

“ComEd is excited to bring the goats to Chicago this year to show one of our innovative and sustainable solutions to ensure reliable power for families and businesses,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The goats work hard to clear vegetation in hard-to-reach places, helping us to prevent power outages in an environmentally-friendly way. If anyone deserves a break, it’s them.”

ComEd’s four-legged employees are taking a break from eating vegetation under power lines in Pekin, Ill., for a boat cruise on the Chicago River. Twenty goats will join ComEd employees today to take in downtown views from the river and educate customers about ComEd’s goat vegetation management program.

The ComEd goats will cruise the Chicago River between the DuSable Bridge and LaSalle Street Bridge on Wednesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Since 2019, ComEd has enlisted the support of over 200 goats to help clear vegetation in Pekin, Ill., in terrain that is difficult to access. The goats’ “work” helps ComEd avoid power outages and service disruptions often caused by overgrown vegetation near power lines. Using goats cuts the cost and time required to clear the vegetation by more than half, reduces safety risks to workers and is an eco-friendly alternative.

The goats are on loan to ComEd from goat grazing company Goats on the Go. After clearing 13 acres of land last year, ComEd’s goats are continuing the hard work this summer through the month of July.

To learn more about the goats’ #HotGoatSummer and track their progress, check out ComEd’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

