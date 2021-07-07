M&A performance in North America and Europe keeps pace with record rate, as slide in China market activity resists recovery

Based on share price performance, buyers outclassed the wider market by +2.1 percentage points (pp) for deals valued over $100 million in the second quarter of 2021. According to Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM), this is the first time since 2017 that acquirers have managed to outperform for two consecutive quarters. For the one-year rolling period, acquirers bettered the M&A index by +3.2 pp on the back of a very strong first quarter.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has set new records in the second quarter, eclipsing previous highs reached in the first three months of the year and putting 2021 on track to be the most active year ever. The unprecedented surge in dealmaking follows a robust rebound in economic confidence, as companies race to remake themselves in the face of a post-COVID-19 world and sweeping technological change.

“This is one of the busiest times we’ve ever seen, with the M&A market in full-rebound mode across nearly every sector, propelled by cash-rich corporates under pressure to reorganize in response to COVID-19,” said Duncan Smithson, senior director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Willis Towers Watson.

“Concerns persist that inflation could spike later this year, triggering a hike in interest rates and an end to a record M&A boom; however, such fears seem premature with the current frenzy of activity fuelled by market dynamics likely to sustain or even accelerate deal flow in the second half of 2021, namely ongoing pressure to deploy capital, acquire technological capabilities and respond to rising shareholder activism,” added Smithson.

Run in partnership with the M&A Research Centre at The Business School (formerly Cass), the data show that the surge in deals and improved performance, which started toward the end of 2020 after plummeting in the early days of the pandemic, remains largely due to activity in North America and Europe.

For the third consecutive quarter, with SPACS continuing to play a large part, North American acquirers outperformed their regional index (+1.6 pp), as volumes increased sharply by 58% since the previous quarter and by 244% compared with Q2 2020 (52 to 179 deals), resulting in the region’s highest ever figures for any quarter since 2008.

Buyers from Europe continued their strong form by outperforming their regional index by +6.4 pp with a burst of activity in Q2 2021 and 59 deals completed. This too was an all-time high for a second quarter. Meanwhile, Britain clearly remains an attractive M&A destination for non-U.K. acquirers that, undeterred by Brexit and a strong FTSE 100 performance, continue to demonstrate interest in buying U.K. companies. U.K.-based deal makers consistently outperformed their regional Index over the past year (+11.4 pp).