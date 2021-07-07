Tyler Technologies and Legal Aid BC Expand Partnership to Provide Full Service Online Dispute Resolution

Legal Aid BC had previously deployed part of the Modria solution as part of its MyLawBC site. MyLawBC is a legal self-help site that uses guided pathways to lead users to resources and online dispute resolution services for separating couples. In July 2019, the MyLawBC Family Resolution Centre went live on the complete Modria solution to provide British Columbians a free and effective way to resolve some family law matters instead of having to go through the traditional court system. The Family Resolution Centre is now expanding to cover child support issues, providing full support to separated parents through the Modria solution.

Separated parents now have access to a self-help platform as they navigate child support and custody agreements, as well as up to five hours of free online mediation for parenting issues and for child support (a total of 10 hours for parents needing to address both) to help them resolve the issues important to their family without having to go to court.

“By adding child support services, we’re covering the full range of parenting issues parents need to navigate when separating,” said Sherry MacLennan, vice president, Public Legal Information and Applications, Legal Aid BC. “This addition expands legal aid services and helps ensure all British Columbians have equal access to justice. The solution will save people time, stress, and money by helping them avoid going to court, while obtaining fair and timely solutions to their legal problems.”

Modria leads users step-by-step through an online process to resolve disputes as quickly as possible. Through this online platform, parents in British Columbia experiencing separation can easily create their own custody and child support agreements online that meet their specific needs and also have access to mediation to help with issues they may not be able to resolve on their own.

“We’re proud to partner with Legal Aid BC to expand access to justice in British Columbia,” said Jamie Gillespie, general manager of Tyler’s Modria solution. “Through the pandemic, we’ve seen the need increase in people wanting to use online tools to help with services including the legal process. This solution gives people the option to easily navigate this process online while avoiding costly legal fees.”

Modria has successfully handled more than a million cases in the United States and around the world.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About Legal Aid BC

Legal Aid BC (LABC) provides legal aid in British Columbia. Created by the Legal Services Society Act in 1979, LABC is a non-profit organization whose priority is to serve the interests of low income people who have legal problems. LABC is funded primarily by the provincial government and receives grants from the Law Foundation and Notary Foundation. Legal representation services are available for financially eligible people facing some types of family law matters, and child protection, refugee, or criminal law problems. Public legal education and information is integral to our services. It includes legal information and community referrals. We provide online information through our LABC website, Family Law in BC website, Aboriginal Legal Aid in BC website, and MyLawBC website.

