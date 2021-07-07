Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Launches Three New Linear Channels on VIZIO SmartCast

COS COB, Conn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the agreement to launch three linear channels on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) Smartcast: Crackle Spotlight, which offers the best of Crackle’s Originals and Exclusives, Crackle Classics, focused on Classic TV shows and Truli, its faith and family network.

VIZIO SmartCast’s audience will gain access to the immense Crackle Plus library of studio film titles and classic TV films and series as well as an evolving list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Bucket List, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, now in its second season. The deal also includes family-friendly and faith-based content from Truli, also part of the Crackle Plus network.

In addition to a full offering of Crackle content available through the Crackle video on-demand app, Crackle also reached an agreement with VIZIO in 2020 to add a Crackle button to VIZIO Smart TVs produced in 2021 with accompanying branding and signage on TV boxes in retail outlets around the U.S. The new Crackle and Truli linear channels curated with the best of their originals, exclusives, films, and classic TV content are both great examples of the deepening relationship of the two companies.

In addition to the Crackle streaming channels, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.