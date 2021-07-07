Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders

Management Board convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the parent company), company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, to be held on Thursday, 29 July 2021, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time) at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Av. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308.

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is: