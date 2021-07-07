Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders

checkAd

Management Board convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the parent company), company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, to be held on Thursday, 29 July 2021, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time) at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Av. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308.

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is:

  • Regarding the acquisition of AB “Ignitis grupė“ own shares;
  • Regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

The agenda with proposed resolutions are further described in the enclosed notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place the Management Board strongly recommends that shareholders do not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person. Instead shareholders are encouraged to participate by filling the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the parent company. The general ballot paper and information on its signing and submission are available on the parent company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

Accordingly, the parent company:

  • asks to inform about the need to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 27 July 2021) to the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt (in order for the parent company to take measures to maintain safe distances during the meeting in advance);
  • will not allow shareholders of the parent company who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;
  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachment





