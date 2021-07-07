checkAd

Academy Award-Winning Actor Anthony Hopkins’ Newest Thriller ZERO CONTACT to Premiere Exclusively as an NFT on CurrencyWorks’ VUELE Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:15  |  41   |   |   

VUELE is the First Global NFT Feature-Length Film and Digital Collectible Viewing Platform Powered by CurrencyWorks

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, today announced that the premiere of Anthony Hopkins’ new movie ZERO CONTACT will be exclusively on CurrencyWorks’ VUELE platform. (www.vuele.io)

ZERO CONTACT stars Academy Award-Winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and features acclaimed actors Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres and Chris Brochu among its ensemble cast. The film was shot during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

ZERO CONTACT follows five characters based all over the world and connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). They are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention – a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth.

ZERO CONTACT is produced and directed by Rick Dugdale (Intrigo Anthology, Recon), written and co-produced by Cam Cannon (USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage), production design by Tink, cinematography by Edd Lukas; producer, Peter Toumasis (Man on Fire, Domino) with an executive producer team that includes Dan Petrie, Jr (Blackway, An Ordinary Man) and Dan Fellman (Logan Lucky) and Hakan Karlsson.

“This project was truly a one-of-a-kind experience. We had to innovate at every step of the way, shooting in 17 countries around the world. It only makes sense for a film like this to continue to break new ground by releasing via the blockchain,” said Producer/Director Rick Dugdale. “It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of history.”

VUELE, powered by CurrencyWorks (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE’s use of blockchain technology and NFT’s, will allow it to not only reach audiences with its feature films, but also provide additional value-added content in the form of NFTs offering (but not limited to) behind the scenes content, bonus features, exclusive Q&As, and memorabilia.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Academy Award-Winning Actor Anthony Hopkins’ Newest Thriller ZERO CONTACT to Premiere Exclusively as an NFT on CurrencyWorks’ VUELE Platform VUELE is the First Global NFT Feature-Length Film and Digital Collectible Viewing Platform Powered by CurrencyWorks Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Codiak BioSciences Announces the Transition of Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus