Academy Award-Winning Actor Anthony Hopkins’ Newest Thriller ZERO CONTACT to Premiere Exclusively as an NFT on CurrencyWorks’ VUELE Platform

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, today announced that the premiere of Anthony Hopkins’ new movie ZERO CONTACT will be exclusively on CurrencyWorks’ VUELE platform. ( www.vuele.io )

ZERO CONTACT stars Academy Award-Winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and features acclaimed actors Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres and Chris Brochu among its ensemble cast. The film was shot during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

ZERO CONTACT follows five characters based all over the world and connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). They are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention – a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth.

ZERO CONTACT is produced and directed by Rick Dugdale (Intrigo Anthology, Recon), written and co-produced by Cam Cannon (USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage), production design by Tink, cinematography by Edd Lukas; producer, Peter Toumasis (Man on Fire, Domino) with an executive producer team that includes Dan Petrie, Jr (Blackway, An Ordinary Man) and Dan Fellman (Logan Lucky) and Hakan Karlsson.

“This project was truly a one-of-a-kind experience. We had to innovate at every step of the way, shooting in 17 countries around the world. It only makes sense for a film like this to continue to break new ground by releasing via the blockchain,” said Producer/Director Rick Dugdale. “It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of history.”

VUELE, powered by CurrencyWorks (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE’s use of blockchain technology and NFT’s, will allow it to not only reach audiences with its feature films, but also provide additional value-added content in the form of NFTs offering (but not limited to) behind the scenes content, bonus features, exclusive Q&As, and memorabilia.