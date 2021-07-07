Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Expects Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Sunlight Financial and All Other Conditions to be Satisfied or Waived
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPRQ), announced today that it expects all closing conditions, other than those that have already been met or which Sunlight and Spartan have agreed to waive, to be satisfied and closing of the business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, to occur on Friday, July 9, 2021. Based on proxies submitted to date, which may be changed at or before the meeting to be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, a majority of stockholders support all key proposals, and Spartan anticipates closing the Business Combination with Sunlight Friday, July 9, 2021.
Following closing, the combined company will be renamed Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to be trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “SUNL” and “SUNLW”, respectively, commencing on Monday, July 12, 2021.
The special meeting of Spartan stockholders is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/spartanspacii/2021, as described in Spartan’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated June 18, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.
About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II
Spartan is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspacii.com.
