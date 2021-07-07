Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Expects Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Sunlight Financial and All Other Conditions to be Satisfied or Waived

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPRQ), announced today that it expects all closing conditions, other than those that have already been met or which Sunlight and Spartan have agreed to waive, to be satisfied and closing of the business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, to occur on Friday, July 9, 2021. Based on proxies submitted to date, which may be changed at or before the meeting to be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, a majority of stockholders support all key proposals, and Spartan anticipates closing the Business Combination with Sunlight Friday, July 9, 2021.

Following closing, the combined company will be renamed Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to be trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “SUNL” and “SUNLW”, respectively, commencing on Monday, July 12, 2021.