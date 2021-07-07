IEC Receives Contract Award Valued in Excess of $45 Million

NEWARK, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq: IEC) today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued in excess of $45 million, from a Tier 2 Department of Defense contractor. This award is a follow-on order extending IEC’s participation with a program it has supported for several years. In 2019 the contractor awarded IEC the entire outsourcing of this program associated with secured communications equipment for U.S. aircraft, ground vehicles and surface warships.



Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics Corp. commented, “We are pleased to have received this contract extension from a valued, longstanding customer, which we believe demonstrates their recognition of our capabilities and expertise as an advanced manufacturing partner for high complexity, life-saving and mission critical programs. Since the beginning of the relationship, IEC has consistently performed to rigorous standards, from our initial role working with a single service line, to our current role supporting their entire life-cycle outsourcing needs. As a 100% U.S.-based manufacturer with a full portfolio of vertically integrated production services, IEC is a particularly attractive partner for companies in the aerospace and defense industry and we welcome this opportunity to continue to support a premier defense contractor.”

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.