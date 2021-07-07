Cooler Master and D-BOX Launch Motion 1

This new product will be available to pre-order in Q4 and is expected to start to be delivered in January 2022. It’s going to be sold at a price ranging from $1,999.99 to $2,299.99.

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative computer components and peripherals is collaborating with D-BOX, a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, simulation and training industries to launch a new haptic lifestyle product, Motion 1 , an immersive haptic gaming chair. This ground-breaking new product ushers in Cooler Master’s era of Immersive “Work and Play” choices for consumers and establishes a new standard for in-home entertainment.

"We have been envisioning a truly immersive entertainment experience for everyone's home desk setup, and gaming chairs have become the best medium to deliver this, merging everyday functionality and comfort with on-demand haptic sensations during gameplay or movie enjoyment. Get ready to enter a whole new world with this next level gaming chair." said Chris Chen, Head of New Business, I/O of Cooler Master. "It's absolutely thrilling to partner with D-BOX to bring the virtual world to life and co-innovate the haptic experience for our tech-lifestyle eco-system." added Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master.

"As announced last December, Cooler Master officially launches today, as a world premiere, the first gamer chair incorporating D-BOX haptic technology. This innovation will provide movement and vibration to gamers, allowing them to have a better experience by bringing an immersive and more realistic aspect to the game," explained Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. "Cooler Master has developed a unique and versatile design, providing unparalleled comfort for working, playing and for watching movies, while also benefiting from high-fidelity haptic movement. This chair fits perfectly into our ever-growing library of nearly 200 video games and over 2,000 films and series available in the D-BOX haptic format," added Mr. Mailhot.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world's best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX's mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. D-BOX.com.

ABOUT COOLER MASTER

Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a proven track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

