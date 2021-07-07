Todos Medical Appoints Ilanit Halperin, CPA as Corporate Controller

NEW YORK, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) , a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has appointed Ilanit Halperin, CPA as its Corporate Controller. Ms. Halperin, the principal of Halperin Ilanit, CPA, has over 25 years of financial reporting, accounting and auditing experience.

· CEO to present at The Emerging Growth Conference on July 7th, 2021 at 11:30am ET

“We are very pleased to bring Ms. Halperin on Board to help strengthen the Company’s financial controls as we embark on the next stage of growth for Todos,” said Daniel Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer at Todos. “Ilanit has made substantial progress in putting in place the financial infrastructure needed to successfully engage with the investment community going forward.”

Prior to forming Halperin Ilanit CPA in 2018, Ms. Halperin was a partner of Fahn Kanne Grant Thornton Israel, the sixth largest CPA firm in Israel and the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. From 2011 until 2017, she was head of the firm’s High-Tech and Life Sciences Department. During her tenure at Fahn Kanne Grant Thornton Israel, Ms. Ilanit was the audit engagement partner of several companies listed in the United States.

“I’m very pleased to be able to help Todos in the next stage of growth for the Company,” said Mr. Ilanit Halperin, newly appointed Corporate Controller at Todos. “This is a very exciting time as management continues to build the Company and prepare it for a listing on a US national stock exchange. My role will be to ensure that we stay in compliance with the various financial reporting requirements so that the management team’s focus can be on growing the business.”

Emerging Growth Conference Presentation on July 7, 2021 at 11:30am ET

Todos Medical invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

To register for the presentation please go to: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477114&tp_key=6d2d562b ...

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com .

For COVID-19 testing inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test.