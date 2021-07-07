Franklin Templeton Partners with vWise to Deliver Personalized Investment Solutions to Defined Contribution Participants

Franklin Templeton today announced a strategic investment and collaboration with California-based vWise, Inc. to integrate technology, predictive analytics, behavioral finance insights and a personalized investment solution designed to improve retirement outcomes in Defined Contribution (DC) Plans. Franklin Templeton’s patent-pending proprietary Goals Optimization Engine (GOETM), combined with vWise’s Experience Platform, will use real-time participant data to intelligently deliver personalized experiences that drive participants to take actions that better prepare them for their specific retirement journey. In addition, Mary Beth Glotzbach, Senior Institutional DC Strategist for Franklin Templeton, has been named to the vWise board.

“The workplace is the financial hub for many American workers and our collaboration with vWise will enable us to deliver on our commitment to personalization,” said Glotzbach. “We can now bring to DC plan participants the same level of personalized recommendations we’ve all come to expect in other aspects of our lives. That’s especially important for participants approaching retirement, who will benefit from a more customized approach to meet their changing needs.”

Using data to create customized communications and solutions for DC participants, providing a broad set of investment tools to construct those solutions, and employing technology to deliver the right message at the right time, work together to enable participants to make decisions that are appropriate for their household retirement situation. vWise has a proven track record of increasing deferral and participation rates and driving adoption of in-plan features that help optimize participant outcomes.

vWise technology enables financial service providers to aggregate data and build participant profiles, apply a customized rules engine that selects the best “call to action” and delivers a personal experience. The recorded behavior and transaction then builds out a more robust profile. The vWise Experience platform is designed to be effective in institutional, advisor sold and retail financial verticals.

“Our open-platform approach is the key to unlocking more targeted communications and, in turn, more engaged participants,” said David Ferrigno, CEO of vWise. “Aggregating data from multiple sources – our clients, their clients and their partners – allows vWise to deliver personalized communications based on relevant demographic and financial characteristics. Investor ‘calls to action’ can be both simpler to act on and to implement.”