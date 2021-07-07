checkAd

Quarterly Operational Update; Increased Production From Beatons Creek

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:29  |  37   |   |   

  • No lost time injuries at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia (the “Nullagine Gold Project”)
  • Record gold production of 5,898 oz Au in June, a 16.5% increase over May (Q2 2021 – 14,890 oz Au)
  • June revenue of C$11.9 million (A$12.8 million), an 11.4% increase over May (Q2 2021 – C$31.7 million (A$33.1 million))
  • Operational positive cash flow from Nullagine Gold Project achieved in May and June
  • Mining and processing rates continued to increase, with 232 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material mined in June (Q2 2021 – 477 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material mined) and 134 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material processed in June (Q2 – 366 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material processed)
  • Recovery rates reaching optimal levels, with June recovery of 96.4%, up from 94.4% in May
  • Significant cost saving and operational improvements, including flight sharing arrangements
  • Quarter-end cash balance of C$46.3 million. The fair value of Novo’s investments also increased to approximately C$200 million1 (Q1 2021 balance – approximately C$77 million2)

“We are very pleased with the operational trajectory of the Nullagine Gold Project,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, CEO and a director of Novo. “All key project metrics are trending positively and the Novo team are working diligently on operational improvements that will further benefit the operation. Given the abundance of gold-bearing conglomerate mineralization across the Pilbara region (refer to the Company’s news release dated June 3, 2021), we are pleased to demonstrate that the Nullagine Gold Project is generating positive cash flow. We look forward to providing our investors with regular quarterly updates.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a quarterly operational update from the first full quarter at the Company’s Nullagine Gold Project.

NULLAGINE GOLD PROJECT

Safety and Sustainability

The lost time injury frequency rate for the past twelve months remains at zero for the Nullagine Gold Project and also for the Company.

The Company works in numerous communities across the Pilbara region of Western Australia and endeavours to be a responsible and trusted corporate citizen throughout all aspects of its operations, as evidenced by recent co-funding of the construction of a playground for local youth in the town of Nullagine.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quarterly Operational Update; Increased Production From Beatons Creek No lost time injuries at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia (the “Nullagine Gold Project”)Record gold production of 5,898 oz Au in June, a 16.5% increase over May (Q2 2021 – 14,890 oz Au)June revenue of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus