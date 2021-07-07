Quarterly Operational Update; Increased Production From Beatons Creek

No lost time injuries at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia (the “ Nullagine Gold Project ”)

at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia (the “ ”) Record gold production of 5,898 oz Au in June , a 16.5% increase over May (Q2 2021 – 14,890 oz Au)

, a 16.5% increase over May (Q2 2021 – 14,890 oz Au) June revenue of C$11.9 million (A$12.8 million) , an 11.4% increase over May (Q2 2021 – C$31.7 million (A$33.1 million))

, an 11.4% increase over May (Q2 2021 – C$31.7 million (A$33.1 million)) Operational positive cash flow from Nullagine Gold Project achieved in May and June

Mining and processing rates continued to increase, with 232 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material mined in June (Q2 2021 – 477 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material mined) and 134 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material processed in June (Q2 – 366 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material processed)

(Q2 2021 – 477 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material mined) and (Q2 – 366 kt gold-bearing conglomerate material processed) Recovery rates reaching optimal levels, with June recovery of 96.4% , up from 94.4% in May

, up from 94.4% in May Significant cost saving and operational improvements , including flight sharing arrangements

, including flight sharing arrangements Quarter-end cash balance of C$46.3 million. The fair value of Novo’s investments also increased to approximately C$200 million1 (Q1 2021 balance – approximately C$77 million2)

“We are very pleased with the operational trajectory of the Nullagine Gold Project,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, CEO and a director of Novo. “All key project metrics are trending positively and the Novo team are working diligently on operational improvements that will further benefit the operation. Given the abundance of gold-bearing conglomerate mineralization across the Pilbara region (refer to the Company’s news release dated June 3, 2021), we are pleased to demonstrate that the Nullagine Gold Project is generating positive cash flow. We look forward to providing our investors with regular quarterly updates.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a quarterly operational update from the first full quarter at the Company’s Nullagine Gold Project.

NULLAGINE GOLD PROJECT

Safety and Sustainability

The lost time injury frequency rate for the past twelve months remains at zero for the Nullagine Gold Project and also for the Company.

The Company works in numerous communities across the Pilbara region of Western Australia and endeavours to be a responsible and trusted corporate citizen throughout all aspects of its operations, as evidenced by recent co-funding of the construction of a playground for local youth in the town of Nullagine.