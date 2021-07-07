checkAd

Hub Group names Vince Paperiello President of Intermodal and Chief Solutions Officer

07.07.2021   

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG), announced the promotion of Vince Paperiello to President of Intermodal and Chief Solutions Officer. In his expanded role, he will be responsible for the performance of Hub Group’s intermodal business as well as his current role leading Hub Group’s customer solutions.

Paperiello joined Hub Group in 1993 as a customer service representative and has served in a variety of operational, logistics management, business intelligence, and pricing leadership positions within the company.

“Vince’s impact and leadership over his 28 years at Hub Group have helped us grow into an industry-leading supply chain solutions company,” said Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Yeager. “Vince has played a key role in designing and improving our intermodal network and pricing strategy, while maintaining our extremely strong rail relationships. This promotion is a great testament to his continued contributions to the company and will enable the ongoing success of our intermodal operation.”

Paperiello earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Western Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration – Finance degree from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, graduating with honors both times.

Hub Group’s intermodal offering utilizes a fleet of 44,000 containers, nearly 4,000 drivers and is supported by strong relationships with several Class-I railroads. Intermodal produced over $2.1 billion in revenue over the last 12 months, representing approximately 60 percent of the company’s revenue.

About Hub Group
Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source: HUB GROUP, Inc.

Contact : Jennifer Telek, 630-217-4772





