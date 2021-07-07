VCSEL Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "VCSEL Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Material (GaAs, InP), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, Emerging), Data Rate, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the VCSEL market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 3.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the VCSEL market faced slight headwinds for 2020–2021. VCSELs play an important role in 3D sensing applications in smartphones. Cameras that scan and render objects in 3D have now become a standard feature in high-end smartphones resulting in an increase in the adoption of VCSELs in 3D sensing applications in the market. The increased adoption is creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of wafers, equipment providers, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system providers, and foundries, testing & inspection companies; among others. With the entire VCSEL ecosystem is gaining market traction, it is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Multimode VCSELs to account for a larger share of the VCSEL market in 2021

The multimode VCSEL segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021. The high market share of this segment was initially due to its increasing use in optical transceivers for high data rate transmission in data centers. As multimode VCSELs offered better modulation over single-mode VCSELs, they witnessed high adoption in data centers. With numerous companies, such as Apple (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US), investing significantly in the expansion of their data centers globally, multimode VCSELs are projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

GaAs based VCSEL segment to dominate the VCSEL market during the forecast period

The GaAs segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Most of the VCSELs used in different applications are manufactured using GaAs material. VCSELs based on GaAs materials are mainly of 850nm wavelength. Datacenter and consumer electronics industry are the two major application areas of GaAs-based VCSELs. GaAs-based VCSELs offer better optical competency than other semiconductor materials and are affordable and available in small footprints. Hence, GaAs-based VCSELs have been successfully mass-produced in significant volumes leading to their large market share as compared to other materials. GaAs-based VCSELs for optical transceivers for data transmission initially paved the way for initial adoption.