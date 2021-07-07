checkAd

Good Gaming Announces Approval by OTC Markets to List on the OTCQB

Company Announces Increased Marketing For Its Upcoming Launch of MicroBuddies

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to announce the OTC Markets approval to up-list from pink sheet current to the OTCQB.

Companies listing on OTCQB (the middle tier over-the-counter market for U.S. stocks) must meet stricter minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. The OTCQB replaced the FINRA-operated OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as the main market for trading OTC securities that report to a U.S. regulator. Its marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group. OTC Link is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer and also as an alternative trading system (ATS).

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming Inc. CEO, stated, "As we continue to expand our transparency to shareholders, our board of directors decided it would be in the best interest of our company to up-list to the OTCQB. We believe that as we continue to evaluate various opportunities and get ready to launch our latest venture MicroBuddies, an up-list at this time will bring intrinsic value from a strategic, negotiating and practical perspective."

As previously reported, the Company is preparing for a third quarter launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO – which will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges and will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies will have a high rate of GOO production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players need to purchase a limited edition "Nano Factory Token" during the special Genesis Event which has now started and will continue until the game launches (anticipated in late July 2021) or until all 2,500 Nano Factory Tokens have sold out. It is important to note… No more of these Generation 0 tokens will ever be made.

