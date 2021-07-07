TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Releases Their 2021 Monster Elixir CBD Product Lines

"We are excited to introduce our CBD-infused brands to the market,” said CEO Curtis Philpot. He continues, “The mission for Monster Elixir is to produce the finest CDB and THC-infused products on the market, and we are armed with the right products.”

Pittsburgh, Pensilvania, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce the release of its family of new and exciting, all-natural CBD products, coming to stores soon. The Monster Elixir collection covers a range of categories, including Crown Care Essentials , a full line of hair and skin care butters, beard oils, and shampoos & conditioners; Green Essence Beverages CBD-infused beverages; and Well-Leaf Care , a line of CBD body wellness and pain relief products.

Monster Elixir’s all-natural products include:

Crown Care Essentials

HEMP HAIR BUTTER

Aloe, Jojoba and Cannabis Root Hydrosol all add moisture back to your hair, while Hemp oil helps to lock it in. For bouncy, shiny hair, a tiny dab will do ya!

HEMP BODY BUTTER

Get ready for the rub down with our Hemp Body Butter. For silky soft touchable skin without the heavy greasy feeling. Instant relief for dry cracked skin caused by eczema,

psoriasis, and dermatitis!

MOISTURIZING BEARD OIL

Hemp Seed and Jojoba Oils are the star players of our Moisturizing Beard Oil. Our nice and light blend has no heavy perfumes or gives you greasy palms.

PEPPERMINT AND TEA TREE DANDRUFF SHAMPOO

Our deep cleansing non stripping formula will leave your crown feeling soft while combating the stubborn bacteria that causes dandruff. Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Shampoo is saponified with a Cannabis Root Hydrosol, Peppermint Oil and Tea Tree Oil, for a fresh air feeling, every time you shampoo.

PEPPERMINT AND TEA TREE DANDRUFF CONDITIONER

Minty and Moisturizing is our Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Conditioner. With Cannabis Root Hydrosol and Hemp Oil. The perfect companion to our Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Shampoo.

COCONUT HEMP CONDITIONING SHAMPOO

Like standing in the Amazonian Rainforest, our richly humectant Crown Care Essentials Coconut Hemp Conditioning Shampoo will leave your crown clean without heavy oil sealants that block moisture from penetrating the hair shaft. Rich oils of Coconut and Hemp are saponified with a Cannabis Root Hydrosol, then formulated with a lather you will love.