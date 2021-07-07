CleanSpark Updates Performance of Newly-Commissioned Southern California Microgrid

The microgrid project was designed for WS Display/San Diego Sign Company to provide economic optimization and cost avoidance, as well as cleaner energy for their facility. Once the energy systems were deployed, a 75-80% reduction in monthly energy costs was realized by the customer during the first month of operation.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and bitcoin mining company, today announced the operating results of a microgrid project recently commissioned in San Diego. The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solar Watt Solutions, partnered with RSI Roofing on implementation of the solar-plus-storage microgrid system.

To satisfy the preliminary requirements set forth by San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) for NEM paired storage systems, CleanSpark’s mPulse microgrid control system was tested and approved by a National Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). Based on the testing results, SDG&E approved the mPulse platform not only to manage microgrid operations at the site, but also to export stored energy to the grid.

Additionally, because the location is directly adjacent to the Carlsbad Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration study was conducted to verify that flight operations were undisturbed as a result of the rooftop installation that included 1,200 solar panels. RSI Roofing, also a San Diego company, partnered with Solar Watt Solutions on this contract. The agreement included the installation of a new energy efficient roofing system that contains two layers of insulation and meets Title 24 energy efficiency standards mandated by the California Energy Commission. Currently at the site, CleanSpark's patented mPulse controls platform manages 482.4 KW rooftop solar panels and a 250KW/548KWH Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") that was installed to help further reduce demand charges.

John Sawaya, RSI CEO, commented, “This is an example of a good combination of companies working together to achieve a goal and which far exceeded the customer’s expectations in the end.”

Eric Van Velzer, WS Display Principal and CFO said, “With the new program, we saw a reduction in our first month’s power bill from the previous average of $13K to $15K down to just over $3K. We also realized significant savings on the cost of the microgrid with a 30% solar credit and battery incentive through SGIP. We plan for future expansion with additional backup power and storage for resiliency during power outages.”