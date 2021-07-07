checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2021 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Benedikt-Heinrich
Last name(s): Freiherr von Herman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Benedikt-Richard
Last name(s): Freiherr von Herman
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 250,000 ordinary shares as donation from Benedikt-Richard Freiherr von Herman

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Wertpapier


