

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.07.2021 / 15:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Benedikt-Heinrich Last name(s): Freiherr von Herman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Benedikt-Richard Last name(s): Freiherr von Herman Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 250,000 ordinary shares as donation from Benedikt-Richard Freiherr von Herman

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

