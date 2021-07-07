BioSig Enters the New York Market with Its Signal Processing Technology for Electrophysiology

The Company installs its novel medical technology platform for arrhythmia care in a leading Center of Excellence

Westport, CT, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its technology in a leading New York City hospital.



The PURE EP(tm) is a non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. To date, more than 50 physicians have completed over 1,000 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System across twelve clinical sites.

The Northeast is one of the three strategic areas that the Company is focused on in the targeted commercial launch phase. BioSig’s PURE EP(tm) technology was installed at New York Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY, one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated healthcare systems and New York’s top-ranked hospital for 20 years1. Weill Cornell Medical Center which has commenced conducting patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System in June 2021, offers one of the most extensive electrophysiology programs in the country.