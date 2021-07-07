Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 accordingly

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 accordingly 07-Jul-2021 / 15:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07/07/2021

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Management has today assessed the preliminary group results for the month of June and hence Q2 2021 as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in the beginning of the year has continued well through the second quarter 2021. Volume trends persisted with B2C shipment volumes remaining on high levels and ahead of last year in all networks while the recovery in the B2B businesses continued. At the same time the tight capacity situation both in Ocean and Air Freight markets continued. For Q2 2021 the EBIT performance is forming out as follows:

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 2.075 billion in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: EUR 912 million), bringing the EBIT of the first half of this year to around EUR 3.985 billion. In the beginning of last year, the company had quantified the initial impact of the pandemic, this practice was not maintained thereafter. As a reminder, Q2 2020 came including EUR -99 million of asset impairments; in this year's Q2 there is a positive effect of around EUR +40 million in Group Functions in the context of the group's minority stake in Global-e.

The divisional results in Q2 in detail:

EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 1.170 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to previous year's Q2 of EUR 565 million.

EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 315 million in Q2 2021, also clearly ahead of previous year's Q2 of EUR 190 million.

EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 195 million in Q2 2021. It was at EUR 33 million in Q2 2020 in the initial stage of the pandemic.