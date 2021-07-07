checkAd

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX celebrates world premiere of GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG at the Munich Film Festival - Movie release on 29 July 2021

PANTAFLIX celebrates world premiere of GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG at the Munich Film Festival - Movie release on 29 July 2021

PANTAFLIX celebrates world premiere of GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG at the Munich Film Festival - Movie release on 29 July 2021

Munich, 07 July 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) celebrated the world premiere of the latest PANTALEON Films production GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG at the Munich Film Festival yesterday, Tuesday. Yet GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG was not alone launched at the Munich Film Festival. The world premiere took place in parallel in more than 80 cinemas across Germany under the catchphrase "Filmfest München bei Euch" ("Film Festival Munich at your home").

FFF Bayern (FilmFernsehFonds Bayern) and Warner Bros. contributed to making this possible. GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG was the only movie selected for this unique Germany-spanning premiere. As part of the Munich Film Festival, GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG will be screened in the "New German Cinema" competition. The Germany-wide movie release is scheduled for 29 July 2021.

GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG, the second movie by Helena Hufnagel (after EINMAL BITTE ALLES), who was responsible for the screenplay together with Hilly Martinek, is dedicated to the Tinder generation. In this comedy, Frederick Lau and Luise Heyer work off each other as an "odd couple" with a lot of wordplays. The non-fiction book behind the title was written by Michael Nast and published by Edel Verlag.

The lead characters are portrayed by Frederick Lau and Luise Heyer. The cast is completed by Henriette Confurius, Maximilian Brückner, Tedros Teclebrhan, Verena Altenberger, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Susanne Wuest and Victoria Trauttmannsdorff.

Synopsis
Tim, like most singles of his generation, has a "problem": He is supposedly incapable of having a relationship. But he merely takes advantage of this status to justify his lifestyle. After dates, he doesn't get in touch anymore and prefers to swipe to the next woman, who hopefully will also look like her profile photo. Yet when he falls in love with his female reflection Ghost, he unexpectedly finds himself on the other side of dating hell. And while Tim still thinks he's being extremely smart with his come-on attempts, he's already been ghosted by her. Because Ghost is unfortunately so not in the mood for a romantic Tim.

