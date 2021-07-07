Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT Beats Estimates; Lifts Outlook for Year, Midterm Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 15:50 | 24 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 15:50 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,075 million vs. estimate EUR 1,700 million.Outlook for Post & Parcel Germany division now expected at FY EBIT EUR 1,700-1,800 million up from EUR 1,700 million previouslyGroup EBIT for 2021 is now expected to … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,075 million vs. estimate EUR 1,700 million.Outlook for Post & Parcel Germany division now expected at FY EBIT EUR 1,700-1,800 million up from EUR 1,700 million previouslyGroup EBIT for 2021 is now expected to … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,075 million vs. estimate EUR 1,700 million.

Outlook for Post & Parcel Germany division now expected at FY EBIT EUR 1,700-1,800 million up from EUR 1,700 million previously

Group EBIT for 2021 is now expected to be more than EUR 7.0 billion up from more than EUR 6.7 billion previously

Full year 2021 Free Cash Flow is now expected to be more than EUR 3.2 billion (so far: above EUR 3.0 billion). 2021 group capex (for owned assets) is expected to reach around EUR 3.9 billion. The full year 2021 tax rate is now expected to be around 28%

Raises midterm guidance for group EBIT 2023 to be more than EUR 7.4 billion vs more than EUR 7.0 billion



