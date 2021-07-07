checkAd

Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 on July 15, 2021

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 15, 2021 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors/.

At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: iyer.aparna@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIPRO210415

Dial in details for the conference call are as below:

Time

7.15 PM - IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)


Click here for the diamond pass link

 

Diamond Pass is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.

 

If you have a Diamond Pass click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass for this conference.

Primary Access Toll Number

+91 22 6280 1120

+91 22 7115 8021

Local Access

Available all over India

+91-7045671221

US Toll Free Number

US Standby Toll Number

1 866 746 2133

1 323 386 8721

UK Toll Free Number

UK Standby Toll Number

0 808 101 1573

44 203 478 5524

No passcode Required

* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:

Call Playback Numbers:

 

Phone Number

Passcode / Conference ID

Replay Dates

India Toll

+91 22 71945757

+91 22 66635757

Access Code: 947765#

15-Jul-21 to 14-Aug-21

International Toll

+1 8332898317

Access Code: 947765#

15-Jul-21 to 14-Aug-21

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Wertpapier


