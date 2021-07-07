IQST – iQSTEL To Introduce Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam

IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token. IQSTEL’s EVOSS division has supported ALYI’s MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles. IQSTEL has identified a large market opportunity to sell Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles in Latam. The Latam Electric Motorcycle market is incipient with the potential for tens of millions of electric motorcycles to be deployed.

IQSTEL plans to deliver its own Electric Motorcycle to the Latam market in cooperation with its ongoing partnership imitative with ALYI. IQSTEL will exclusively target the Latam market and not interfere with ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle target markets in North America and Africa. IQSTEL and ALYI are cooperating on the use of intellectual property developed in conjunction with IQSTEL’s work with ALYI and MODUS.



IQSTEL’s EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Division will offer a Low-Cost Electric Motorcycle for the Latam market with high tech features that include IoT Connectivity and Mobile Applications Ecosystems. The EVOSS Electric Motorcycle initiative includes a planned financing packaged to be offered through our IQSTEL Fintech Division which recently launched the MasterCard Money One (MAXMO) product and will soon launch Visa Money One (VIMO).



Look for more details on IQSTEL’s EVOSS Motorcycle for the Latam market. IQSTEL anticipates the first EVOSS Electric Motorcycles to rollout this year by the end of Q4.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO IQSTEL commented: “We are proud of our business execution track record at IQSTEL backed by a corporate culture that emphasizes delivering on committed plans. With our Telecom Division, Blockchain Division, and Technology Division success having respectively delivered on MNPA, IoTSmartGas, IotSmartTANK, and MAXMO, we are confident in the future of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle objectives. Continuing to work with, and draw on our experience with ALYI, MODUS and Revolt Token, we expect to successfully penetrate the Latam market with our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem.