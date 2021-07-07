checkAd

IQST – iQSTEL To Introduce Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 15:56  |  12   |   |   

New York, New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS).

IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token.  IQSTEL’s EVOSS division has supported ALYI’s MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles.

IQSTEL has identified a large market opportunity to sell Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles in Latam. The Latam Electric Motorcycle market is incipient with the potential for tens of millions of electric motorcycles to be deployed.

IQSTEL plans to deliver its own Electric Motorcycle to the Latam market in cooperation with its ongoing partnership imitative with ALYI. IQSTEL will exclusively target the Latam market and not interfere with ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle target markets in North America and Africa.  IQSTEL and ALYI are cooperating on the use of intellectual property developed in conjunction with IQSTEL’s work with ALYI and MODUS.

IQSTEL’s EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Division will offer a Low-Cost Electric Motorcycle for the Latam market with high tech features that include IoT Connectivity and Mobile Applications Ecosystems. The EVOSS Electric Motorcycle initiative includes a planned financing packaged to be offered through our IQSTEL Fintech Division which recently launched the MasterCard Money One (MAXMO) product and will soon launch Visa Money One (VIMO).

Look for more details on IQSTEL’s EVOSS Motorcycle for the Latam market.  IQSTEL anticipates the first EVOSS Electric Motorcycles to rollout this year by the end of Q4.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO IQSTEL commented: “We are proud of our business execution track record at IQSTEL backed by a corporate culture that emphasizes delivering on committed plans.  With our Telecom Division, Blockchain Division, and Technology Division success having respectively delivered on MNPA, IoTSmartGas, IotSmartTANK, and MAXMO, we are confident in the future of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle objectives.  Continuing to work with, and draw on our experience with ALYI, MODUS and Revolt Token, we expect to successfully penetrate the Latam market with our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQST – iQSTEL To Introduce Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam New York, New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS). IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus