Kearny Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiency and Customer Engagement with Enhanced Data Insights

07.07.2021   

Bank Employs Neocova's Fineuron and Spotlight AI tools to drive analytics, business intelligence and reporting efficienciesST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and …

Bank Employs Neocova's Fineuron and Spotlight AI tools to drive analytics, business intelligence and reporting efficiencies

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data unification, predictive analytics, and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced that New Jersey-based Kearny Bank has selected Neocova as its partner to streamline and enhance the bank's data, analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

For larger financial institutions like Kearny Bank, digital transformation begins with data consolidation. In partnership with Neocova, Kearny Bank will pair its own data platform with Neocova's Fineuron and Spotlight AI products, which will help the bank pull all of its data into a central location and organize it in a way that will drive efficiencies and, in turn, increase customer engagement.

"With the rapid evolution of technology and innovation in the banking space, we're looking inward and beginning to make key investments in these areas," said Craig Montanaro, CEO of Kearny Bank. "Neocova's unified cloud-based data platform, automated business intelligence and AI-driven customer insights and data visualization tools will enable us to better organize and analyze our data to make informed decisions. We'll be able to come to these decisions more efficiently and in ways that will benefit our customers by creating a more engaging experience."

"We're passionate about helping banks reach their goals and pushing them toward continued success, whatever that looks like in their eyes," said Matt Beecher, CEO of Neocova. "We understand that banking for institutions like Kearny is all about the communities in which they operate. The solutions we provide combine state of the art technology with the relationship-banking model of banks like Kearny Bank to drive efficiencies internally while maximizing customer engagement. "

Kearny Bank is the latest in a number of financial institutions between $150 million and $20+ billion in assets to partner with Neocova to drive digital transformation efforts, a testament to the wide appeal of Neocova's technology and approach. The company's recent customer announcements come on the heels of the appointment of Matt Beecher as CEO. To learn more, visit neocova.com.

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing modern banking and technology firm with operations across the United States. The company offers a suite of cloud-based technology products that use banks' data and Neocova's state-of-the-art functionality to drive improvements in efficiency and customer engagement. Founded by and funded by bankers, Neocova's mission is to support community financial institutions by providing the immediate benefits of harnessing data while paving the way to a better digital future. More information is available athttps://neocova.com/.

About Kearny Bank

Seamlessly melding the finest traditions of community banking with state-of-the-industry capabilities, Kearny Bank provides a range of progressive offerings to its personal and business banking clients. Established in 1884, and operating now from administrative headquarters in Fairfield, NJ, Kearny Bank is steadily expanding its footprint throughout New Jersey, as well as New York City's Brooklyn and Staten Island boroughs. Additional details are available online at kearnybank.com; an overview video can be viewed at bit.ly/2IUWeWJ.

